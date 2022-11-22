Niger Begins Renovation of Four General Hospitals

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government has begun the renovation of the general hospitals in Kontagora, Tungan- magajiya, Rijau and Suleja towns.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who disclosed this after an unscheduled inspection of the progress of work on the project in Kontagora at the weekend said the renovation will cover civil works, furnishing and installation of modern standard medical equipment.

Bello, who said the job in Kontagora is costing the government over N2 billion, explained that prevailing economic situation in the country is responsible for the increase in the contract sum and therefore urged the contractors to expedite action on the jobs.

“I am happy with what I have seen so far, we just have to put more pressure on the contractor, to deliver on this project within the next few months so that they can furnish and equip it. They are doing a wonderful job,” he said.

Bello explained that apart from overhauling the general hospitals across the state, the government is also paying attention to other facilities such as Primary Healthcare (PHC) and Secondary Healthcare facilities.

He said: “We focused mostly on Primary Healthcare which we have achieved one functional health care centre in each of the 274 wards, so now we are paying attention to the General Hospitals”, he said.

He also added that some primary health facilities in the state are already being upgraded to secondary facilities in some local government areas.