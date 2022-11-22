Kwara Gov, Speaker, NUJ Mourn Late Kwara Varsity VC, Prof. Akanbi

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has described as painful and shocking the death of the Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University (KWASU), Prof. Muhammed Mustapha Akanbi (SAN).

Professor Akanbi passed on after a brief illness last Sunday night and has been buried according to Islamic rites in Ilorin.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday and signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, stated that: “We submit to the decree of Allah who gives and takes. It is against this backdrop that we mourn the vice chancellor who answered Allah’s call tonight.

“He was a true and humble servant of Allah, and we beseech our God, the Oft-Forgiving and Merciful, to grant him al-jannah Firdaus.”

The statement added: “The professor of law was a colossus who played the leading role to open a new chapter of academic excellence and greatness for KWASU.

“Our condolences go to his family- immediate and extended-to KWASU and the rest of the academic community, as well as to members of the bar and the bench in Kwara State and Nigeria.”

Also, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Danladi, has described the sudden death of Professor Akanbi as a great loss to the state and the country in general.

A statement issued in Ilorin and signed by the Speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sheu Abdulkadir Yusuf, bemoaned the death of one of Nigeria’s youngest vice chancellors.

Danladi-Salihu, who noted that Kwara State has indeed lost one of its brightest minds, prayed to Almighty Allah to comfort the immediate family of Akanbi and grant the deceased Aljanat Firdaous.

Also yesterday, the members of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in the state expressed grief over the death of the vice-chancellor, Kwara State University.

It described the transition of the university administrator as heartbroken, painful and utterly shocking with disbelief.

A statement issued in Ilorin by the state NUJ Chairman, Abdullateef ‘Lanre Ahmed, and Secretary, Omotayo Ayanda, noted that the demise of Professor Akanbi came at a time that his vision to turn around the fortunes of the state-owned university had begun to manifest.

The NUJ prayed to the Almighty God for the repose of his soul, and comfort the university community and bereaved family.