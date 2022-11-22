Dradrock, Investors Meet at Global Business Forum

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The global business forum organised by Dradrock Real Estate was held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. The event which coincided with the prelaunch of the company’s new product, the Aurora Lakeview project at Bogije, was meant to sensitize Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora about new and emerging developments in the real estate sector, and also to introduce them to some of the company’s new projects.

The event had in attendance, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, some members of the National Assembly, heads of government agencies, senior special assistants in the presidency, and some other notable guests.

The forum which was hosted by Nike Faleti, the United States’ Diaspora representative of Dradrock Real Estate had been held in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Lagos, Nigeria.

In her remarks, the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri Erewa, who was represented by Mariam Madaki, the Principal Diaspora Officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, congratulated the organization for putting the event together.

According to her, “the welfare and safety of investments of Nigerians in Diaspora are very important to the commission and I hope that other organizations can take a cue from this.’’

She said that there have been a lot of deliberate efforts by the commission to allow Nigerians in the Diaspora to own properties in the country through a standard mortgage system, adding that the commission will be open to partnership with real estate companies when the time comes.

Speaking on the company’s projects, the Group Managing Director, Oladipo Idowu-Agida, explained how in-depth research into the Abuja market space birthed beautiful projects such as Bulverton Hills Estate in Guzape, and a luxurious multi-typology estate scheduled to commence later in the year at Jabi, FCT.

Oladipo said, “for us, it is not just about being a player in the Abuja market, our goal is to take the Abuja market to the world’’.

He revealed that, from inception, the management team had always put itself under the scrutiny of the board to ensure accountability and the integrity of the company’s projects, adding that the company makes deliberate efforts to ensure the structural integrity and quality delivery of all its building projects, even if it means acquiring more costs on these projects. This, he said, stands them out on most of their projects.

According to the Head, Strategy and Growth of Dradrock Real Estate, Anthony Okeleke, the forum is part of the company’s approach to assist investors make good choices, “the forum is part of our year-long strategy for inclusive investing for investors, and we are delighted to be having it in Abuja”

The event also had a product knowledge sharing session which was anchored by the DGM, Business Growth of Dradrock Real Estate, Motunrayo Ayorinde, with support from, the DGM, Partner, and influencer sales, Josephine Maleghemi and Temidayo Agida, Head, Diaspora markets and institutional sales unit.

This session had discussions about all Dradrock real Estates projects in Lagos and Abuja. Some of the company’s projects such as the Millennial Bay, Lekki Phase 1, the Pacific Manor III, the Bulverton Hills in Guzape, FCT, and the newly launched Aurora Lakeview in Bogije were all showcased.

The Head, Institutional Sales and Diaspora Markets, Temidayo Idowu-Agida Explained that a large percentage of Dadrock’s customers are from Diaspora, so we have been intentional about diasporas.

He said, “in our second year of business, we realized that a larger percentage of our customers were from the Diaspora, so going forward, we have chosen to pay better attention to their needs. He went further to explain the various product and investment options available for customers in Nigeria and in the diaspora can subscribe to.

Motunrayo Ayorinde re-iterated the ease and convenience the company brings into payments for properties. She said, ‘’ the flexibility in payments is what makes most real estate investors do business with us, which is why we won an award for the most accessible real estate company in Nigeria a few years back; we look at your income pattern and structure a proper payment plan that will suit you.’’

The organisation, in showing appreciation to the participants, announced a commitment discount offer by the company for its new land project in Lagos – the Aurora Lakeview.

This sales initiative was applauded by the guests who took advantage of the discount presale offer to acquire a plot at the Aurora Lakeview, Bogije, Lagos. This pre-sale offers ends on the eleventh day of November.