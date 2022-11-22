  • Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022

Atiku Meets CAN Leadership, Pledges Restructuring, Police Reform

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Tuesday met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as part of the ongoing engagement with presidential candidates contesting the 2023 general election.

Among those on the delegation of the presidential candidate were PDP Vice Presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi  Okowa; former Vice President Namadi Sambo; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; former Governor of Cross River State, Liyel Mike; former Governor Okwesilieze Nwodo, former Governor Aliyu Babangida and Chief Tom Ikimi.

Details later…

