Atiku: I’ll Wipe Out Boko Haram Insurgents Everywhere

•Emmanuel berates APC for poverty, insecurity in northeast

•Melaye reacts to Wike’s support for Obi

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe



Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, in Gombe State promised to wipe out the Boko Haram insurgents from the state.

This is as the Chairman, the PDP Presidential campaign council, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the collapse of the economy and insecurity in the country.

At the same time, one of the spokesmen of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, has reacted to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike’s pledge to support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, with logistics during his campaign.

Atiku, who also promised to empower businesses in the state and enhance employment opportunities for the youths, pledged to revive the near moribund Dadin Kowa Dam in the state for the purposes of improving irrigation facilities for agricultural development and electricity.

The former vice president, who address attracted applause, promised to improve the road network and rekindle the legacies Abubakar Tafawa Belewa as most of them were not born,when the late prime minister was alive.

Speaking in both Hausa and the English languages, Atiku said, “Let me reiterate the promises we made if by the grace of God, you supported the PDP in the presidential election, we promised to empower your business men to expand their businesses so that they can expand their businesses for our young men and women.

“We also promised you that the Dadin Kowa Dam, which was built by the PDP to provide electricity and irrigation is activated for electricity and irrigation is provided if you support the government of PDP.

“We will make sure that all the roads linking Gombe to Adamawa with Borno, with Bauchi, with Yobe all these roads are reconstructed for the purposes of enhancing trade and commerce.

“Many of you were not born the time the late Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa was in office. You now have another opportunity to produce another Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in me.

“Most especially, is peace, without peace all these pledges that I made cannot be actualised without peace. I promised to return peace to Gombe. I will wipe out Boko Haram. Book Haram is nothing. We have wiped out Boko Haram in Adamawa, what will stop us from wiping out Boko Haram in Borno or Yobe or anywhere they are in this country? Therefore,give us the mandate.

“When Sir Abubaakr Tafawa Balewa was Prime Minister, most of you were not born. Don’t you want another Tafawa Balewa in the North-east? This can only be actualised by voting PDP and here I am the one that will give you the opportunity to have another Tafawa Balewa.”

In his speech, Emmanuel, while lamenting the collapse of the economy, asked the party faithful: “When PDP was in power, how much was a tin of milk, how much is a tin of milk today? When PDP was in power, how much was a bag of rice, how much is a bag of rice today? When PDP was in power, how much was one orange, how much is an orange sold today?

” We just want to let the people know that PDP is coming back to make sure that our economy bounces back, to make sure that our naira regains in strength, to make sure you have more milk in your tea. PDP is coming back to bring the economy back, to make sure there is light, to make sure no more darkness, to make you have access to many things you are not having now.”

Director General of the PDP presidential campaign council, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, said, “We know that the Wazirin Adamawa is here at home in Gombe and when the PDP gets to power in 2023, Atiku will ensure security, peace in Gombe and Nigeria at large.

“We know that Gombe is a commercial center, we shall ensure that wealth is revitalised and bring development, commerce in Gombe and the country at large. Youths, both males and females, will get jobs in the country, farming will be revitalised and the country as a whole. I know the people of Gombe know this, which is the agenda of his government if elected,” he stated.

Meanwhile, questioning Wike’s sincerity regarding his demand for “justice” from the party’s leadership, Melaye has pointed out that most of the positions in LP were occupied by southerners, unlike the PDP.

Wike had explained that he would provide Obi all the logistic support needed for the Labour Party presidential campaign in Rivers State.

Wike, who is leader of the G-5 governors, a group opposed to the national leadership of the PDP, spoke in Port Harcourt during the commissioning of a flyover in the state.

But Melaye in a Facebook post, wrote: “Peter Obi’s visit in PH, Wike of Rivers state, stated that he would give Peter Obi support during the presidential election.

“In Labour Party, their National party chairman is from the South. The presidential candidate is from the South. Their DG is from the South. And the majority of their national positions are being held by southerners.

“So where is the justice Governor Wike is talking about? Time to reunite with your family my brother. Atiku Abubakar is the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the grace of God.”