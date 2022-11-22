  • Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022

AIBN Stresses Commitment to Improved Air Safety in Nigeria, Africa

Nigeria | 14 hours ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIBN) has assured travelers   that it would double its efforts toward enhancing aviation safety in Africa and beyond through quality investigations of air mishaps.

This was disclosed yesterday in Abuja by the Commissioner of the AIBN, Mr. Akin Olateru, at the conclusion of the week-long workshops that was organised by the bureau and Bangul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency (BAGAIA) in partnership with African Union (AU) and European Union, (EU) under the Aviation Safety for Africa, (EU-ASA).

Olateru, who was represented by the Director of Engineering, AIBN, Mr. Muhammad Wali, stated that the bureau would continue to work in partnership with relevant agencies and stakeholders in the aviation industry for a secure airspace in the African sub-region and beyond.

He said: “AIB, in partnership with industry stakeholders, will always play a critical role in promoting aviation safety through quality investigations and timely publication of reports.” 

He added that the bureau’s resolve to continue to align to the current trends of enhancing aviation safety through improved technology, training and retraining of the personnel, contributes meaningfully to the achievement of the Bureau’s mandate.

Speaking, the BAGAIA Commissioner, Mr. Charles Irikefe Erhueh appreciated the AIB management, the  Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and AU for their support and cooperation towards the  successful completion of the workshops, which was  part of efforts to drive safety measures and quick response during air mishaps in Nigeria and other African countries.

Erhueh also called on the participant to ensure that they put all the knowledge and skills acquired at the training into practice at their various organisations.

The week-long workshop was titled the Role of Accident and Incident Investigation in the State Safety programmes (SSP), and Flight Recorder- Recorder and Beyond.

Participants at the workshops were drawn from AIB, NCAA, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), the BAGAIA, amongst others.

