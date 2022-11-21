SON Blames Importation for Influx of Substandard Goods into Nigeria

Gilbert Ekugbe

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has stated that Nigerians’ preference for foreign goods is one of the factors responsible for the influx of substandard goods into the country.

The Director General, SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, explained that no country survives by operating an open border to all manners of imports, urging Nigerians to always insist on purchasing only quality made-in-Nigeria products to save the nation’s local industries.

According to him at a one day stakeholders meeting tagged, “Zero tolerance for substandard products,” in Lagos, the Director General said local industries are vital to spurring economic growth and creating ion opportunities for the nation’s teeming unemployed youths, lamenting that the influx of substandard goods is threatening their existence and hitting deep into their profit margins.

He however, urged the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to increase its level of engagement with SON in its bid to educate Nigerians on the negative effects of patronising fake and substandard goods on the nation’s economy.

Earlier, the president of Cable Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (CAMAN), Mrs. Bukola Adubi, said SON’s relationship with CAMAN has been cordial, commending SON for the great work in their fight against substandard products in the country.

She stated that Nigeria’s cable one of the best cable in the world a feat she said would not be possible without SON’s support for local industries.

On his part, the Assistant Director, Membership Service, MAN, Joseph Emoleke, said members and staff of MAN holds the Director General in high esteem for his diligence and efforts to eradicating substandard products in the country.