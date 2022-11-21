  • Tuesday, 22nd November, 2022

PDP Celebrates Ex-President Jonathan at 65

Nigeria | 2 days ago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, congratulated former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, as he marked his 65th birthday.


In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP and all patriotic Nigerians celebrated “Jonathan as an honest, forthright, humane, caring leader and Icon of Peace, whose love for Nigerians and commitment to the unity, stability and development of the  nation, in line with the manifesto of our great Party remain indelible in the  national annals.


“Nigerians of diverse political persuasions extol President Jonathan’s peaceful personality, which has been acknowledged all over the world and with which he created the conducive atmosphere, national stability and cohesion for unprecedented economic growth during his tenure as President.”
The PDP spokesman, however, said in recognition of his peaceful persona, he has continued to be saddled with numerous foreign engagements to superintend over peace negotiations across the globe.


He said the PDP was proud of Jonathan for his achievements in key sectors including unprecedented investments and transformation in Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Real Estate, Aviation, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Electricity, revamping of the Railways and stimulating Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) leading to massive job opportunities and bequeathment of a $550 billion economy (largest in Africa and 26th globally) at the end of his very successful tenure in 2015.


PDP further said Nigerians recognised Jonathan’s efforts in deepening democracy, including initiating reforms that opened up the political space, allowed more citizen participation in politics and governance, promoted constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech and strengthened the bond of unity, mutual respect and understanding among Nigerians.


The statement stated: “Nigerians will not forget President Jonathan’s display of love for the nation and the citizens, when he sacrificed his personal ambition for the unity and stability of our dear fatherland after the 2015 general election.


“On this special day, the PDP family celebrates President Jonathan and prays that God continues to increase him in wisdom and peaceful credentials to the benefit of our country in particular and humanity in general. Congratulations and Happy Birthday, Mr. President!” the party stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.