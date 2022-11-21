PDP Celebrates Ex-President Jonathan at 65

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, congratulated former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, as he marked his 65th birthday.



In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP and all patriotic Nigerians celebrated “Jonathan as an honest, forthright, humane, caring leader and Icon of Peace, whose love for Nigerians and commitment to the unity, stability and development of the nation, in line with the manifesto of our great Party remain indelible in the national annals.



“Nigerians of diverse political persuasions extol President Jonathan’s peaceful personality, which has been acknowledged all over the world and with which he created the conducive atmosphere, national stability and cohesion for unprecedented economic growth during his tenure as President.”

The PDP spokesman, however, said in recognition of his peaceful persona, he has continued to be saddled with numerous foreign engagements to superintend over peace negotiations across the globe.



He said the PDP was proud of Jonathan for his achievements in key sectors including unprecedented investments and transformation in Education, Healthcare, Agriculture, Real Estate, Aviation, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Electricity, revamping of the Railways and stimulating Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) leading to massive job opportunities and bequeathment of a $550 billion economy (largest in Africa and 26th globally) at the end of his very successful tenure in 2015.



PDP further said Nigerians recognised Jonathan’s efforts in deepening democracy, including initiating reforms that opened up the political space, allowed more citizen participation in politics and governance, promoted constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech and strengthened the bond of unity, mutual respect and understanding among Nigerians.



The statement stated: “Nigerians will not forget President Jonathan’s display of love for the nation and the citizens, when he sacrificed his personal ambition for the unity and stability of our dear fatherland after the 2015 general election.



“On this special day, the PDP family celebrates President Jonathan and prays that God continues to increase him in wisdom and peaceful credentials to the benefit of our country in particular and humanity in general. Congratulations and Happy Birthday, Mr. President!” the party stated.