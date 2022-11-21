OneHealth Launches App For Africans Living with Non-communicable Diseases

OneHealth has launched a new and innovative app, known as OneWellness App, designed to help Africans living with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like arthritis, high cholesterol, cancer, diabetes, hypertension, sickle cell anemia, heart diseases and others, live better lives.

Nigeria’s leading digital-first pharmacy and healthcare platform, OneWellness has impressive features for its users including medication, vitals and refill reminders, automated medicine and lab test deliveries, compulsory weekly check ins and follow-ups, 24/7 medication sourcing, test consultations with qualified Doctors, dedicated care partners and many more.

The OneWellness App enables real-time notifications to help users and their caregivers manage their medications, treatment and recovery in a timely manner.

Speaking to participants at the launch event recently, CEO and Founder, OneHealth, Adeola Alli, said: “OneWellness provides a holistic approach to healthcare management, via our vetted methodology: Access, Adherence and Accountability (3As). With the app, users are assigned a dedicated care partner available via chats, call or video and they can track vitals, consult doctors and specialists as well as report medication-related problems.”

The new app will help over 250,000 people access affordable medicines and healthcare by the year 2024.

According to Alli, “Since 2020 when the idea of OneWellness was founded, the product has impacted over 1000 lives, onboarded over 200 Doctors and Specialists, partnered with over 846 Pharmacies and saved over 5 Million Naira in healthcare costs.”