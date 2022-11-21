Inaugural Lectures Remain Sacrosanct in Appointment into Positions at FUL, Says VC





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

As part of measures to maintain his standard in the hierarchy of the professorship, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Professor Olayemi Akinwumi, has disclosed that presentation of inaugural lectures by the professors remained sacrosanct in the appointment into positions in the institution.

Akinwumi made this known while speaking at the 8th inaugural lecture with the topic: ‘If you wish to go Far, go Fairly: Reconnoitering an Emerging Computing Paradigm’, which was presented by Prof. Francisca Onaolapo Oladipo at Adankolo campus of the university at weekend.

He lamented that many professors in FUL were yet to present their inaugural lectures which is one of the prominent university culture, noting that he would not relent in his effort to ensure that there is total compliance in order to uphold the culture in the university.

According to him, “Many university in Nigeria are gradually losing most of the university’s cultures and one of the traditions is the inaugural lecture expected of any university academic bestow with professorship to present immediately after such landmark achievement.

“Inaugural lecture is sacrosanct to the university education, and we must make sure that all professors in our university deliver their inaugural lecture because of its significance.

“Elective and appointed positions in this university will henceforth be based on presentation of inaugural lecture which I believe will encourage and motivate our professors to prepare and deliver the lecture.”

The vice chancellor, who described the 8th inaugural lecture as one of the best in the history of the institution, averred that the topic was a difficult area of studies, but the presenter, Prof. Oladipo, simplified it for the understanding of the audience.

He commended Oladipo for a well-researched job, and charged other professors in the institution who are yet to present their inaugural lecture to do so without further delay.

The presenter of the lecture, Prof. Oladipo, a computer scientist, who is the current vice chancellor of Thomas Adewumi University, Oko in Kwara State, charged researchers in the country to develop passion and tenacity before embarking on research work in order to achieve the desired goals.

Speaking on the Fair Data management principles which are core areas of the research, Prof. Oladipo said data collections and analysis can lead to a world of limitless possibilities, noting that data collected can be used in many ways to impact on everyone’s lives positively through creation of personalised services by recommendations, drive strategies, assess impacts, ensure safety among others.