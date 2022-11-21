EU-ECOWAS Includes Three Nigerian Varsities to Run Master’s Programme on Energy

*Focuses on gender inclusion

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The European Union in collaboration with ECOWAS has included the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife; the University of Ibadan and University of Nigeria, Nsukka, to run a scholarship programme on sustainable energy for post-graduate students in West Africa.



The programme which was set to have 76 beneficiaries cutting across member states would also focus on gender inclusion with 36 females expected to participate would have tuition, stipend, travel allowances insurance and research grant all covered at the cost of £600 million.



The director, energy and mines in the ECOWAS Commission, Dabire Bayaornibe, who disclosed this, said the effort was to ensure sustainable access for the people of West Africa to clean energy and electricity and to build capacity of young professionals in the West African energy sector.



He stated that during their studies, the selected scholars would conduct relevant research and be equipped with high level relevant skills required to function as specialists and disrupt the energy sector.



He said the opportunity open to all the citizens of ECOWAS and Mauritania who have bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, energy and environment, law, economics, finance and planning was free to apply to the nine selected institutions in any of the six countries.

“An internship opportunity spanning a period of three- months will also be granted to the scholars in an energy company in Africa, Eurozone or the United Kingdom.



“The supply of sustainable energy, which is available and sustainable to all, is critical to the development of our region. To this end, we must attract best skills in the energy sector to contribute to the achievement of this objective.



The Head of Cooperation, European Union delegation to Nigeria and West Africa, Ms. Cecile Tassin- Pelzer in her speech, said the programme is a human capital development which has the means and green energy transition to a goal.



She added that the EU has joined forces with ECOWAS in order to pursue a common aspiration, increase chances of employability, reduce poverty and develop the region, hence the usefulness of the scholarship programme.