AbdulRazaq: Traditional Rulers Key to Peace, Devt in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, at the weekend, said traditional rulers, have been instrumental to the peace, growth and development in the state.



AbdulRazaq stated this in Ipee, Oyun Local Government Area of the state during the 20th coronation and 60th birthday anniversaries of the Onipe Oba Muftau Adebayo Lawal Titiloye III.



While noting that the administration held them in high esteem for their strategic roles, AbdulRazaq commended the Onipe for keeping Ipee peaceful and progressive, and congratulated him on his successes on the throne.

“I, therefore, congratulate Your Royal Highness and wish you well on the throne. We are proud of you, especially, the way you kept this kingdom together for the past twenty years.



“With your career, starting from the Kwara State Polytechnic, to Zamfara, back to your throne here, you have left a good record. The government is happy with you,” he stressed.



In company of the governor were the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, cabinet members, the state APC Chairman, Sunday Fagbemi, and Alhaji Abdulrazaq Jiddah.

Oba Lawal, on his part, said the present administration, has made life memorable for the people of Ipee community with different laudable projects.

The monarch thanked the governor for giving them a sense of belonging and impacting the lives of the masses.