2023:Group  Canvasses Votes for Female Aspirants

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

To actualise its dreams, smooth operations and peace in the forthcoming general elections, the Nigerian Women Trust Fund (NWTF) has called on women to vote for women.

The body made the call at the Garki International Market during a sensitisation visit on ‘Women and their participation’, under the ‘NWTF #Balance4her campaign in the 2023 general election’.

The Chief Executive Officer of NWTF, Ms. Mufuliat Fijabo, said Nigeria desperately needs women in government, stressing that the country and it’s political institutions cannot grow when half the population is being left behind.

She added that the fresh approach to leadership that women would bring could be the best hope for improving citizens’ quality of life and combating the deep rooted corruption that has been linked to the nation’s leadership.

According to her, “It cannot be denied that the democracy practiced in Nigeria has not been encouraging for many years because of its lack of inclusion of women in important decision making processes, unstable economy and security issues.

“For Nigerian women especially, democracy is moving backward, with the dwindling number of women in governance in Nigeria, which is alarming. However, not voting will not only worsen the situation hence the reason why we are here today.”

In the same vein, the Deputy Director in charge of gender relations division at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ms. Victoria Eta-Messi, to the market women that with the voting of women into elective positions, the quality of their lives in terms of healthcare, agriculture, procurement, business and access to funds, grants and loans will be greatly enhanced.

She discouraged them against vote selling and mortgaging their conscience and future on mundane things, and cautioned their children against been used by selfish politicians

“Vote for people who will not forget you when they win the next elections. This is for the sake of your children and the children of your children.

“With the voting of women in elective positions, women can determine the quality of your lives and this will affect healthcare, agriculture and businesses. It’s the votes of women that will determine who will lead the country after the elections,” she said.