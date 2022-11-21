  • Monday, 21st November, 2022

15 Arrested as Cultists, Anambra Police Clash in Obiano’s Community

Nigeria | 5 hours ago


David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

About 15 persons have been arrested in Aguleri community of Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, the home town of former state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

The arrest was following a clash between cultists and police operatives in the area.

A source said gun-wielding men invaded the community at about 11 a.m. yesterday and started shooting at themselves, causing the people to flee the area.

The gunmen were suspected to be cultists tackling a rival group, but when police operatives stepped in, the men faced the operatives in a gun duel.

A source said no life was lost, except those who sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of the shooting.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident, but debunked the claim that policemen were injured, adding that some of the cultists have been arrested.

According to the PPRO, “The situation has been brought under control on the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng.

“The deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations led police operatives to the scene and prevented the youths from attacking the police station.

 “We have made some arrests, in fact, over 15 persons HAVE been arrested and some dangerous weapons recovered.

“Meanwhile other means of resolving the conflict is in place, and that is to hear from the aggrieved youths.

“We have also intensified patrols in the area, aimed at enhancing peace and safety.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.