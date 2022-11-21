15 Arrested as Cultists, Anambra Police Clash in Obiano’s Community





David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

About 15 persons have been arrested in Aguleri community of Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, the home town of former state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

The arrest was following a clash between cultists and police operatives in the area.

A source said gun-wielding men invaded the community at about 11 a.m. yesterday and started shooting at themselves, causing the people to flee the area.

The gunmen were suspected to be cultists tackling a rival group, but when police operatives stepped in, the men faced the operatives in a gun duel.

A source said no life was lost, except those who sustained varying degrees of injuries as a result of the shooting.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ikenga Tochukwu, confirmed the incident, but debunked the claim that policemen were injured, adding that some of the cultists have been arrested.

According to the PPRO, “The situation has been brought under control on the directive of the state Commissioner of Police, Echeng Echeng.

“The deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations led police operatives to the scene and prevented the youths from attacking the police station.

“We have made some arrests, in fact, over 15 persons HAVE been arrested and some dangerous weapons recovered.

“Meanwhile other means of resolving the conflict is in place, and that is to hear from the aggrieved youths.

“We have also intensified patrols in the area, aimed at enhancing peace and safety.”