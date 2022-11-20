Olanipekun’s Good Example

Good people exist everywhere. It is just a shame that they are not as celebrated as the ‘punks’ of high society that only know how to pilfer Nigeria’s resources. Chief Wole Olanipekun is a member of the former group and he is currently doing amazing things in Ekiti State. Most recently, he demonstrated to the new governor of Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, what it means to prioritise education, infrastructure, and internal security above all else.

Chief Olanipekun continues to show the good stuff he is made of in Ekiti. Recently, he took up the challenge of sparking off a revolution by presenting more than N30 million worth of scholarships and empowerments to students, young and old people, as well as widows. His gesture did not go unnoticed, causing his name to reach an all-time high among people of good repute in Ekiti and all of Nigeria.

According to reports, Chief Olanipekun’s big donation to the development of Ekiti people was carried out during the 26th edition of the annual Chief Wole Olanipekun Scholarship Scheme and Empowerment Schemes at his country home, Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti. The Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) noted that it was his wish to do even more than he did last year, which was to empower a total of 1,475 individuals with scholarships and other life-enabling schemes.

With his gesture, Olanipekun stated that he wished to see Ekiti as a state with driven and diligent youths, not ruffians engaged in internet fraud, kidnapping, ritual killing, and other social vices. Olanipekun’s methods really are effective considering that there were young people available to learn from him and walk a better path for the future.

Olanipekun also called on Governor Oyebanji to help toughen up the security measures in the state, starting with the Amotekun Corps. Upon doing so, it is certain that Olanipekun’s investments will not be swallowed up by the forces of deliberate ruin and destruction that are motivating many Nigerian youths.

Royal Rumble: Ooni Battles Queen Naomi’s Brother in Court over Alleged Forgery

Things are always happening in a royal palace; the question is whether the shadows of such things will manage to fall outside the palace walls. The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has once again become the cynosure on Nigeria’s corner of social media. The reason for his being featured prominently on the platform and many gossip blogs is that it appears as if his tango with his former wife, Naomi Silekunola, is nowhere near over.

According to the reports on the street, the Ooni has allegedly gone after ex-Queen Naomi’s brother, Ogunseyi Akinfolarin. This is one of the conclusions reached by netizens since Oba Ogunwusi reportedly arranged for Akinfolarin to be charged to court and face the judgment of the resounding gavel.

To be specific, the news is that Akinfolarin has been brought before a Magistrate Court in Akure. The reason for Akinfolarin’s tango with the court has been reported to be that he forged something, committed forgery, and even the criminal conversion of money to the tune of N26 million.

An in-depth enquiry later revealed that Akinfolarin unknowingly pitched his tent with the justice system when he was off 32 plots of land belonging to another prominent family. The family, Atibiyi Faaye, is now reportedly out for Akinfolarin’s head. Although Akinfolarin has pleaded not guilty to the charges, even a blind man should be able to sense that something else is going on, especially since Akinfolarin sold off the land in question far back in 2019. Or so it would seem for the overzealous onlooker.

So, Oba Ogunwusi and his ex-Queen will most certainly have to meet at least once if there is going to be any reconciliation with the latter’s brother. Or maybe the king would be too busy with his wives to care about the past. And if not, then Akinfolarin better prepare for a long ride down the rabbit’s hole. After all, it is said that he played a big role in ensuring that Naomi left the king.