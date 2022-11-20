Gunmen Kill Five Security Operatives in Enugu, Ebonyi

Gideon Arinze





Gunmen yesterday killed five security operatives in Enugu and Ebonyi States, two incidents that aggravated security conditions in the South-east states.

While three police officers were killed in Agbani, the headquarters of Nkanu West Local Government Area, Enugu State, two members of Ebubeagu Security outfit were murdered in Ebonyi State

The incidents occurred less than 24 hours after Enugu State Commissioner for Rural Development, Mr. Gab Onuzulike and his elder brother, Elvis Onuzulike were killed.

In Enugu, the incident occurred at the roundabout close to the Agbani Divisional Police Station.

The policemen were reportedly on a stop-and-search duty at the spot when the assailants sighted them and immediately opened fire.

The gunmen shot into the air as they fled the scene while residents scampered for safety.

A video of the incident showed sympathisers, lamenting the incessant attacks on police officers serving in the state by the “unknown gunmen”.

The latest attack comes less than 24 hours after former Commissioner and his elder brother were killed at their Nkpokolo-Achi hometown in Oji River by gunmen.

Meanwhile, Enugu State Police Command have apprehended some members of the gang who murdered the state’s former commissioner and his elder brother.

Onuzulike, a former Chairman of Oji River Local Government Area and his brother were murdered on Friday evening at Nkpokolo Achi on their way back from a burial ceremony.

In a statement yesterday, the police said two of the assailants who had infiltrated into Oji-River from neighboring Anambra State community were neutralized by a Joint Police/Army Team, who swiftly responded to a distress call on the incident.

The statement said the hoodlums were intercepted at Inyi community of the same LGA, as they were escaping back into Anambra State.

It said: “The Team further recovered an AK-47 rifle with two magazines loaded with ammunition, while a Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep belonging to the deceased victims, a Toyota Camry car the assailants attempted to snatch from another victim and a RAV4 Jeep they used for the heinous criminal operation, amongst other incriminating items, were also recovered.”

The statement further read that manhunt of the assailants, many of whom escaped into nearby forest with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gun duel, as a result of the superior firepower of the Joint Team, is still ongoing.

In a related development, an in-law to the immediate past chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area, Alex Ugwu has been abducted by unknown gunmen.

The victim, identified as Pepe, was said to have been trailed to the Onugwu Market Square, Ibeagwa where he was kidnapped on Thursday, November 17.

Another shop owner at the market square was reportedly abducted alongside a Keke rider who was caught making a video of the incident.

As they made good their escape, they reportedly stopped over at the Ugwogo/Opi express road where they robbed a fuel station, shooting the manager in the process.

Also in Ebonyi, gunmen shot and killed two members of Ebubeagu Security outfit.

Ebubeagu is the regional security organisation put together by governors of the South-east geopolitical zone to contain insecurity.

Police spokesman in the state, Chris Anyanwu, confirmed the killing yesterday at Abakaliki.

“Investigation is on-going into the matter and no arrest has been made,’’ he stated.

A resident, Mr. Monday Opara, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident happened around 7 p.m. on Friday at Ebebe Junction in Ebonyi Local Government Area.

“There were other victims, but before they could get to the hospital, two of them died while others with bullet injuries are still receiving treatment,’’ Opara said.