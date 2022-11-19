Randle, Soga to Speak at Rotary Club of Ikeja’s Foundation Dinner

Famed Chartered Accountant, Bashorun Jaiye Randle and Past District Governor, Rotary International District 9110 Deinde Soga will be speaking at this year’s Rotary Club of Ikeja’s Foundation Fundraising Dinner.

According to a press release signed by the club’s Public Image Director, Rotarian Segun Adebowale, the dinner will take place at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja GRA on Monday, November 21, 2022.

The release added that the dinner which will be hosted by famed industrialist and Past President of the club, Chief Olusegun Osunkeye CON, OFR, will also have the Doyen of District 9110, Past District Governor, Julius Adewale Adelusi-Adeluyi, MON, as the Father of the Day and the District Governor, Rotarian Omotunde Lawson will also grace the event.

Speaking on the event, the Foundation Director of the club, Rotarian Samson Agbato, PhD said the club settled for the two accomplished guest speakers because of their achievements in their different fields and involvement in philanthropy.

Agbato added: ‘’Bashorun Randle is an accomplished chartered Accountant, a one-time President of Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN). He was Chairman KPMG West Africa and Africa at one time or the other. We chose him because he is actively involved in philanthropy. The choice of PDG Soga was based on the fact that he was District Governor pf RI District 9110 in the year 2010-2011. He was also District Foundation Committee Chair (2017-2020), and current Regional Rotary Foundation Coordinator.

‘’Our target for this year Foundation Fundraising Dinner is to raise the sum of $100,000.

The reason is that Rotary Foundation transforms gifts into projects that change lives close to home and around the world. As the charitable arm of Rotary, the Foundation benefits from a global network of Rotary members who invest their time and expertise to ensure that projects are high-impact and sustainable and meet the most pressing needs of the communities they serve. ‘’

While commenting on the dinner, the Imaginative President of the club, Sola Akinsiku described both speakers as ‘’gentlemen of impeccable integrity who also commit to giving and serving humanity.’’

Akinsiku added, ‘’The main reason for the dinner is to host individuals that we have invited to donate towards the Foundation. It is intended to create a platform to enlighten the audience about the importance of supporting humanity, meeting the needs of the needy.

‘’We plan to raise minimum of $100,000. We believe this will ultimately enhance our financial capacity to execute landmark projects that will more reasonably meet the needs of our communities. The primary essence is to enable us increase our capacity to execute projects that will directly impact on the communities positively.’’