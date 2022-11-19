Nigerian Breweries Supports National Teams with Goldberg, Life

Nigerian Breweries Plc once again deepened its long-standing partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) on Thursday, November 17, 2022, with the announcement of Goldberg Premium Lager Beer and Life Continental Lager Beer, as “The Official Beer of the Super Eagles.” The announcement comes as the brewing giant reaffirmed its commitment to refreshing football fans and providing world-class football experiences.

Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Mobolaji Ogunlende commended Nigerian Breweries for their continuous commitment to the beautiful game of football especially locally and at the grassroots level.

“It is commendable that Nigerian Breweries is dedicated not just at the international scene but also show great commitment and support to repositioning football at the local level.

“It is no surprise that this time, they are entering the space with two iconic brands,” he said.

“Nigerian Breweries has chosen to deepen their love for the game as well as the Super Eagles at a time when we are all dedicated to the mission of repositioning our national teams for local and global excellence while building a sustainable football culture for the country,” Hon. Mobolaji added.

“Goldberg and Life lager beers are set to transform the football experience in Nigeria,” said Portfolio Manager, Mainstream Lagers, Nigerian Breweries, Ita Bassey. “This announcement today will extend beyond the game. It allows us to strengthen our bond with consumers and football fans through our shared values. These two brands share values with the game of football and its fans; values such as teamwork, hard work, perseverance, and progress.

“With these two brands, we have the unique opportunity to engage and excite Nigerians using various football assets. It also demonstrates our continued commitment to football in Nigeria at all levels, especially grass root and community football, as well as our support for the communities in which we operate,” Ita Bassey said.

Also commenting, Senior Brand Manager, Life Continental Lager Beer, Aishat Anaekwe, said “We are very excited about the partnership between Nigerian Breweries Plc and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF). With this partnership we hope to continue celebrating the true Nigerian spirit fuelled by our shared values of brotherhood, culture and progress”.

On his part, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg Olaoluwa Babalola, assured that Goldberg would continue to live up to its ethos of celebrating hard work and enjoyment.

“We are proud of our partnership with the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF). We will continue to push the enjoyment of the beautiful game of football across all levels and will give our fans and consumers the platform and avenue to share their passion for the game as they enjoy football with a cold bottle or can of Goldberg lager beer,” Olaoluwa remarked.

Ex-football nationals Mutiu Adepoju, Julius Aghahowa, football administrators, management of Nigerian Breweries, sports marketing organisations, and the media among other stakeholders were in attendance at the event, which was held at the Eko Hotel and Suites.