Nigeria Re-elected to ICAOPKD  Board

Nigeria has been re-elected for the fourth consecutive time to the Board of the International Civil Aviation Organisation Public Key Directory (ICAO-PKD).

The ICAO-PKD, is a central repository for exchanging the information required to authenticate electronic Machine Readable Travel Documents (e-MRTDs) such as ePassports, electronic ID cards and Visible Digital Seals.

According to a release by the new Immigrations Spokesman, Tony Akuneme, the election of Nigeria and other countries to the Board, was the highpoint of the 29th ICAO-PKD Board meeting which held in Speke Resort Munyoyo, Uganda, from 16th to 17th of November, 2022.3.

“The Board is the standing body responsible for the ICAO administration and operation procedures to ensure efficient operation of the PKD, including its financial and contractual management. It as well develops policies.

“ICAO-PKD is made up of 88 member countries, with 15 Board members who serve three years term each. Board members are nominated and voted by PKD participants and are appointed by ICAO Council in accordance with the provision of the MoU.

“Nigeria has over the years been an active participant in the ICAO-PKD Board meetings and has contributed immensely, especially on the issue of electronic Passport control system and border control solution.

Akuneme stated that the Nigerian delegation was led by the Comptroller General of Immigration, Isah Jere Idris.