Mercedes-Benz Presents Sporty, Elegant, more Capacity Roof Boxes

Bennett Oghifo

Whether it’s luggage, skis, diving equipment or camping gear – thanks to the two new, elegant Mercedes-Benz roof boxes, everything can be stowed safely and conveniently. The roof box in high-gloss black can be opened from both sides and is available in two sizes with a capacity of 430 or 590 litres, and is very easy to fit thanks to its integrated fastening system. It is coordinated with the vehicle design and compatible with all Mercedes-Benz roof rails.

High-quality finish, new functions

The Mercedes-Benz roof box impresses with its organic, aerodynamic shape, elegantly sporty proportions and clear lines. New compared to the preceding models: a chrome-plated 3D Mercedes-Benz star at the front and rear emphasises the brand affiliation. The closure and high-quality gas-pressure struts also allow the lid to be opened and closed easily on both sides.

Firmly mounted for safe stowage

Thanks to the integrated fastening system, the roof box can be easily and directly mounted and fixed to the roof rails without using adapters. The 1-lock system with triple locking on both sides ensures safe stowage. In addition, three straps inside the roof box serve to optimally secure the contents.

Quality made in Germany

The material of the roof box is UV-resistant and colour-fast, even in the event of stone impact. It is also particularly durable and resilient. As with all Mercedes-Benz vehicles and accessory products, safety is the top priority for the roof box. It meets both the legal safety requirements and the comparatively stricter Mercedes-Benz standards.

The roof box is available in two sizes: Roof box M weighs 24 kilograms and has a capacity of 430 litres, while Roof box XL weighs 28 kilograms and has a capacity of 590 litres. Both variants are available exclusively from Mercedes-Benz.

Technical data:

Dimensions: Roof box M 192 x 103 x 39 mm / Roof box XL 236 x 103 x 43 mm; Weight: Roof box M: 24 kilograms, roof box XL: 28 kilograms; Capacity: Roof box M: 430 litres, Roof box XL 590 litres; Maximum load capacity: 75 kg; Opening: on both sides; Installation: Comfort slide fastening.