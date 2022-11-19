Ike Ugbo: Dumps Nigeria for Canada 

While Super Eagles players would be watching the World Cup outside Qatar, Ike Ugbo would be putting on the colours of Canada despite earlier declaring his intentions to star for Nigeria. He however gives reasons for making a U-turn

Ike Ugbo recently revealed the reason he chose to commit his international career to Canada ahead of Nigeria, saying he felt unwanted by Nigeria as neither the NFF nor erstwhile senior national head Coach, Gernot Rohr reached out to him.

Ugbo had played for the England’s U17 in 2020 and had begun the process of switching eligibility to Nigeria.

In late 2020, Ugbo started the process of filing a one-time change of association from England to Nigeria which was necessary as he previously played competitive matches for England U17 national team.

He publicly stated that he would represent the Super Eagles and the chance to play at the 2022 World Cup was one of the driving factors.

In addition, Ugbo felt more connected to Nigeria than France and England because many of his friends are Nigerians and the rest have African background.

The Troyes striker revealed that, although he did not grow up in the West African country, he always felt a strong attachment to his Nigerian roots.

‘So it was easier for me to choose Nigeria, even when I did not have my childhood or any significant experience in Nigeria,’ Ugbo explained.

However, the Chelsea academy graduate did not feel wanted and the whole eligibility process was hindered because neither the NFF nor then Super Eagles head Coach, Gernot Rohr reached out.

However, what is uttermost in Ugbo’s mind now is how to do well at the World Cup with Canada.

The time on the clock was creeping into the wee morning hours where he was in Belgium, but after what Ugbo had just witnessed on TV, he couldn’t sit still.

At BMO Field in Toronto, the Canada men’s team had just come back to beat Panama 4-1 on the sixth matchday of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying with an entertaining, full-throttle approach. Qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 began to look like a possibility.

With the sun starting to appear, Ugbo, 24, decided he wanted in on the experience. He fired off a text message to Canada centre-back Doneil Henry – five years Ugbo’s senior, but a familiar face because the two had grown up five minutes apart in Brampton, Ontario.

Ugbo asked Henry how he could get involved in the Canada team. A talented product of the Chelsea academy, Ugbo had bounced around on loan deals, leading to questions about his long-term potential. Henry posed a question of his own in response to Ugbo’s text: Do you have the right mentality to play on this team?

Ugbo insisted he did, so Henry passed the message over to Canada head coach John Herdman.

Herdman had inquired about Ugbo’s availability to play for Canada early in his tenure as head coach, but was told by Chelsea staff that Ugbo was only interested in representing England after playing for several of their youth national teams.

Still, Ugbo remained eligible to play for Canada. And as a vital forward in an attack-minded Canada squad, the World Cup could finally be the time for the AC Troyes man, long considered an outsider in Chelsea’s ranks and whose career has taken winding turns, to deliver on years of promise, and carve out a place for himself.

Born in London, Ugbo moved to Canada with his mother and sisters while still in preschool. His father remained in the UK to work, but traveled between the two countries often. When his father was with him, he would regale his son with stories of the Nigeria team at the 1994 World Cup, who topped their group.

“When I look back, I can see how much growth Canada has had, and how far Canada has come to where we are today,” said Ugbo.

Ugbo’s goal-scoring put him on the radar of multiple national teams. In September 2021, as Ugbo was beginning to find the back of the net with Genk on a new permanent deal in the Belgian first division, he publicly stated that he would represent Nigeria. The chance to play in the 2022 World Cup was a driving factor.

Quietly, Ugbo still hesitated with his decision. He says now that he never heard from then-Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr throughout the process.

“And,” he added, “I never grew up in Nigeria, either.”

His first conversation with Herdman in October 2021 changed everything.

“(Herdman) knew about me from when I was at Chelsea,” Ugbo said. “He knew exactly what I was going through. He spoke to me about the ambitions of Canada and what he’s trying to do and what he’d already done. Already I could see, without him telling me, the direction Canada was going in.”

“He adapted well, right when he came on the team,” said fellow Canada forward Lucas Cavallini.

“(Ugbo) always finds himself in the right situations,” said Canada teammate Jonathan David. “When his back is against the goal, he’s very good at holding the ball up, twisting, turning in and finding his way out.”

Ugbo’s next step will be taking on more of a prominent role in the Canada team and extinguishing that outsider tag once and for all.

“I think that can only be established through performance,” Herdman told The Athletic. “(He) would probably walk into another position on the field, but in that forward line with Jonathan David, Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, Junior Hoilett and Tajon Buchanan, that’s a tough group to break. So with Ike, it’s about a massive season for Troyes.”

Then there is the matter of tactical flexibility, something Herdman demanded of the 10 forwards he invited to Canada’s September camp. Could Ugbo adapt to a new role, as opposed to a typical goal-front poacher for Canada? Will that be the final step to him earning a start at the World Cup?

Ugbo sincerely hopes so.

“The performances in your club team, especially for me, it’s just about goals and assists, making sure I’m performing on a regular basis, no matter the team,” said Ugbo.

He spoke in a more serious tone, before his child-like smile appeared again.

After bouncing around for most of his career, ahead of the World Cup, he’s finally found where he can have the most important impact of his career to date.

“I feel this (Canada’s national team) is where I belong.”