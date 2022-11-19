Bright Osayi-Samuel Finally, A Super Eagle

Though he was born in Nigeria but moved to England at nine; playing for Nigeria has always been his dream as he is also qualified to represent England by naturalisation. After waiting endlessly for a call-up from the country of his parents, his hope started blanking. Bright Osayi-Samuel’s patience eventually paid off after he was invited for the Super Eagles friendly against Portugal

Bright Osayi-Samuel’s form had not gone unnoticed by the egg heads of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and expectation of a Super Eagles’ call-up was high during the Nigeria’s failed World Cup campaign but it was not to be. The Okija-born player’s direction was eventually looked at for the friendly against Portugal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday.

The 24-year-old could not hide his excitement at first national team call-up, and he has expressed readiness to add his quota to make the team stronger.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Osayi-Samuel told NFF TV.

“I’ve always said that I’ve always wanted to play for my country so I’m happy to have gotten the opportunity to show what I’m all about.

“I want to do my best, show what I’m capable of, bring my quality into the team and make the team stronger.”

The Okija-born defender has spent a huge chunk of his life abroad, but he is enthusiastic about playing for Nigeria

The Okija-born star has made waves in Turkey since his move. Osayi-Samuel has registered three goals and nine assists in 83 appearances, and he has been a stalwart at right-back.

In fact, the former QPR man’s value has risen from a paltry €500,000 to €9million in almost two years.

The 24-year-old has revealed how Jose Peseiro persuaded him to play for Nigeria.

“My invitation to the Super Eagles, I knew about it like a month or two months ago, the coach (Jose Peseiro) called my coach because they knew each other and said he wants to know if I’m interested to play for Nigeria.

“And by the time he asked me I already knew my answer, I’m Nigerian and I’m proud being a Nigerian when the opportunity came to play for the country I’m in.

The versatile full-back who can also play as a midfielder has made 21 appearances for Fenerbahçe in all competitions this season.

That move has yielded results for the right-footed midfielder-turn-defender, as he has grown in leaps and bounds since he moved to the Super Lig.

Osayi-Samuel started his career as a midfielder but at Fenerbahce, he usually features as a right-back or a right wing-back.

The former QPR man is endowed with pace, hitting peak speeds of 29km/h. Osayi-Samuel also has quick feet and great ball control.

He has excelled this season, and the interest from big clubs in England hasn’t gone away. Premier League sides remain keen, and The Athletic understands that although the plan is for him to stay in Turkey this year, a move is certainly possible if the right offer arrives in the summer. If that doesn’t happen, it would be a surprise if he was still there at the end of next season.

His excellent form might not be a shock to anyone who watched him in England but it might be more of a surprise to learn he has turned himself into one of the Super Lig’s leading right-backs.

A winger by trade, Osayi-Samuel broadly played in his natural position last season, but when Vitor Pereira arrived last summer, the Portuguese manager switched formation to a rough 3-4-3 and needed a right wing-back.

“That’s not usually my position,” Osayi-Samuel says. “I’ve been an out-and-out winger. He wanted me to come back as a full-back when we didn’t have the ball. He started teaching me the basics of defending, and from there I started playing as a wing-back.”

“There are times when I’m dropping back and I can see the wingers have chances to score, and I’m like, ‘I want to be there’. But I still enjoy it. I’m still learning every day.

“There are obviously places where I have to think a bit more about what I’m doing. I still try to be the same — I try to be confident on the ball, and sometimes I do take risks. Sometimes I try things I’m not supposed to, and if it comes off then nobody complains but if it doesn’t… well, that’s the job of a footballer — it’s about taking risks.”

“I always think if you can play in different positions it shows how versatile you are. I don’t have any complaints playing full-back.”

For now, though, improvement is the goal. Improvement, and winning Fenerbahce’s first championship since 2014. That might not sound like a massive barren spell, but it’s their longest gap without a title since the Super Lig was formed in 1959.

“The biggest thing to achieve here is winning a title. The atmosphere and the fans have been great so far, but I know if we were to win a title it would be 10 times this. This club never forgets players who come here and work hard for the shirt, so to be part of that would be a great achievement.”

Osayi-Samuel was the only shinning light in Nigeria’s 4-0 drubbing by Portugal on Thursday night and even gave the penalty that could have brought the Super Eagles back into the game, with scores at 2-0 then but Emmanuel Dennis missed the spot kick.

With the kind of performance, the 24-year-old put up against Portugal his future with the three-time African champions is almost guaranteed.