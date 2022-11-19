Atiku, Okowa Meet with Jonathan on ‘How to Reclaim Power’ from APC’

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja last Thursday night.

Announcing, the meeting, Atiku took to his Facebook, saying, “Last night, I led a delegation alongside my Vice-Presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, on a courtesy visit to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja.”

Also, Okowa, the governor of Delta State, announced the meeting, in a tweet via his verified Twitter handle yesterday.

The PDP vice-presidential candidate also shared photos of the meeting.

According to him, the conversation with Jonathan focused on how to reclaim power from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in the 2023 elections.

He tweeted, “Last night, alongside our Presidential Candidate, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, we had a great meeting with our former President, H.E. @GEJonathan. There, we discussed our plans to #RecoverNigeria with His Excellency.”

Earlier, Jonathan had endorsed the candidacy of Atiku and Okowa ahead of the 2023 polls.

Jonathan, during a visit by a PDP delegation led by Okowa as well as Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, in October, had described Okowa as Nigeria’s incoming Vice President.

The former president stated that he was willing and ready to support and work for the success of the PDP in the 2023 elections, wishing the party members success in all their endeavours.

Raising Okowa’s hand, Jonathan called him “our incoming Vice President.”