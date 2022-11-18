With Music, Games, William Lawson’s Discovers the First Naija Highlandah

Vanessa Obioha

It all started at the Bamboo Lounge in Ikeja where William Lawson’s Scotch Whisky brand launched its Naija Highlandah campaign. Having been in Nigeria for a while, the brand deemed it proper to host a select group of journalists and fun seekers to its inaugural campaign in the country. Tagged ‘Naija Highlandah challenge’, the brand was keen on finding Nigerians who embody what the brand stands for: bravery, courage and fun-loving.

A well-known blended scotch whisky from Scotland, William Lawson’s Naija Highlandah challenge had one thing in mind, to make Nigerians of legal drinking age show their Naija spirit. After all, the popular slang ‘Naija no dey carry last’ is an assertion of our bold and daring disposition. Testing the Nigerian spirit, the brand required Nigerians to partake in a series of games to win N2 million and a trip to Scotland.

This was not a chance to be missed. What better to spread the Naija Highlandah gospel than to send a troop of Highlandahs dressed in their kilts to major streets and bus terminuses such as the Oshodi and Ikeja bus terminals, where they paid the bus fares of random Nigerians to the delight of beneficiaries and other members of the public.

So the month-long search began. Obviously, it was not going to be an easy task. One by one, fun seekers visited bars and lounges across the state where the brand had its set up every weekend. The numbers increased each passing week. For instance, in the first week, 392 participants registered to partake in the bold and unconventional challenges which included spin the bottle, animal imitation, balloon games, plank no shots, plank with heels, kaku meter, and pull no spill. By the second week, the number had multiplied to 443. Only 15 participants however made it to the grand finale which took place on November 12. They gained the spot by earning a maximum of 80 points.

The green field of the Stables at Surulere, Lagos, played the venue to the last leg of the challenge. Fun seekers and lovers of the brand convened there to witness the crowning of the first-ever Naija Highlandah.

Of the 15 finalists, only two were females.

The Stables was transformed into a mini fair with games for everyone to play, bars stocked with William Lawson’s premium whiskey and finger foods shared generously while a stage was set up for musical performances. For the night, Tosin Music, Clayrocksu and ARB band lit up the place with their live performances.

After going through another intensifying series of games, a Lagos-born entrepreneur Akinwale Awatt emerged winner of the challenge. Awatt who is currently studying Economics and runs his catering service could not hide his excitement when he was announced the winner.

“Naija Highlandah has motivated many Nigerians, including myself, to come out in big numbers and to be their fearless selves. I am thrilled to be a part of it and looking forward to the trip to Scotland,” he enthused.

“We are proud of Awatt and are pleased to have him on board to be the first Naija Highlandah for William Lawson’s,” remarked Bacardi Marketing Manager in Nigeria, Lerato Makume. “Awatt embodies the qualities of William Lawson’s of bucking convention, setting your own rules, and being daringly different.”

Although not everyone smiled home in a big way like Awatt, one thing was clear though: through this challenge, William Lawson’s tasked Nigerians to be bold, daring and unconventional. After all, these are the qualities that set the blended scotch whisky apart.