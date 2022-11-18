NSA: Buhari’s Desire is to Hand over Safer Nigeria to Successor

*Says current wave of insecurity global

*Lawmakers task him on security during, after 2023 polls

Udora Orizu in Abuja

National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno, yesterday, said the desire of President Muhammadu Buhari was to hand over a safer country to whoever Nigerians would elect in the 2023 general election as his successor. Monguno stated this, when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence for the 2023 budget defence.



Stating that insecurity was not peculiar to Nigeria, but a global menace, Monguno said defeating insecurity would require the collective support of the legislature, which in turn tasked him on the security of the 2023 polls.



The NSA said, “I must also say the type of insecurity that confronts us is not peculiar just to Nigeria but it is a global thing. And in today’s context, we can only overcome this problem, when we recognise the importance of intelligence as being the driver, the propellant of all activities in the whole of society approach.

“It is important that all the problems I present are taken into consideration by this very important committee. We hinge all our hopes and aspirations on whatever action you would take in solving the myriad of problems that confront us. And I want to assure that the problems are quite enormous.



“The successes we have been recording so far in overcoming the security challenges, especially, in the last four to five months are basically rooted in the efforts of the Department of State Services, National Intelligence Agency, Defence Intelligence Agency, having been able to provide timely intelligence to the operational element.



“I want to commend their efforts and I also want to, by extension, commend the efforts of their counterparts in the operational sphere. Everything revolves around intelligence. And the intelligence we are dealing with is a broad spectrum, which goes all the way down to the local level. We deal with human beings.

“And if we are not supported in the right way, no matter how emotionally, how psychologically we are prepared, we cannot overcome this problem without legislative support.



“I am also happy to inform you that in the recently conducted ministerial retreat, which was organised by the office of the SGF, on behalf of the president, the Senate President and the Rt. Hon Speaker of the House, who were there, I highlighted briefly some of the problems confronting us and they have all agreed to help us.



“We are appealing to you in good conscience, all of you represent different parts of this country and I know you have the interest of Nigeria at heart. Our people are suffering. They are weeping, they are wailing, they are moaning, they are gnashing their teeth. We must help them. We have our limitations as intelligence agencies. The rest can only be done through legislative drive.”



Earlier, Chairman of the House Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Hon. Sha’aban Sharada, charged the NSA and all security agencies to ensure that the country was secure during and after the 2023 elections.

Sharada said the total budget of the intelligence community was slightly reduced from N212, 764,192,844 in 2022 to N195, 018,115,836 in 2023.