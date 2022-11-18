  • Friday, 18th November, 2022

Ifeoma Nwuke Launches Inspirational Book November 27th

Life & Style | 5 hours ago

Mary Nnah

Mrs. Ifeoma Nwuke is set to add another title to the genre of inspirational authors with the launch of her book on Sunday,  November 27th, 2022.

On that day, Nwuke, the immediate past president of the  Catholic Women Organisation of the Catholic Church of Divine  Mercy, Lekki will unveil her debut book, “Soothing Waters: God’s Word As Nourishment For The Soul”.

Nwuke, a keen advocate of women and youth development has prepared herself throughout her religious journey through her consistent service in the Lord’s vineyard.

Through this, she has put her faith into action as a successful community leader and an entrepreneur who has integrated these godly values into her leadership style.

She is a member of the Parish Pastoral Council of The Church of  Divine Mercy and Vice Chairman of the Devotion Committee. She is the Spiritual Director of the St. Jude’s Society of the Parish. Also a Counsellor and a Facilitator who serves in the ‘Leading For Mission’ apostolate.

Soothing Waters promises to inspire everyone with profound words of wisdom and knowledge gleaned from the Bible through Nwuke’s daily profound longing spent in peaceful moments with the Lord. 

