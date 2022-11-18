Enterprise Development Centre To Unveil 20 Years Programme At 2022 Alumni Dinner

Mary Nnah

The Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Pan-Atlantic University would be hosting a special dinner and award night to celebrate entrepreneurship and entrepreneurs within her alumni network on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the grand banquet hall of the Civic Center, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event would bring together EDC Alumni, entrepreneurs across different industries, as well as stakeholders of EDC both in the public and private sectors, in a convivial atmosphere, to meet, discuss, learn, wine, and dine, as part of building collaboration and support within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

This year, the alumni dinner is designed as part of the celebration for Global Entrepreneurship Week, an annual global event specially dedicated to the celebration of entrepreneurship, innovation and job creation, hosted in Nigeria by the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan-Atlantic University.

EDC Alumni Director, Nnenna Ugwu, speaking on the occasion said; “We are excited about this year’s Alumni Dinner and Award Ceremony especially as it coincides with our unveiling of EDC’s 20th anniversary. Over the years, we have been committed to building a network of entrepreneurial leaders through continuous learning, process improvement, and business integrity. Today we are proud of our story, which is evident through our thriving network of alumni and we use the Dinner and Award ceremony to celebrate them.”

The Alumni Dinner would feature a reunion of different sections of the alumni body converging from different programmes offered by the Centre over twenty years. The high point of the event would feature an unveiling of “EDC at twenty”, which would usher in year-long celebrations for 2023 and onwards.

There would also be special performances and entertainment, a class-of-the-year award, and an enterprise award presentation recognizing the top three undergraduate innovations from the Entrepreneurship course at the Pan-Atlantic University.