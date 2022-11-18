ACM Inspires Creativity

Mary Nnah

The Africa Creative Market (ACM) 2022, held recently in Lagos was a mind-shifting and awe-inspiring experience for the African creative industry.

With the inaugural creative event in Lagos, the biggest commercial hub of Africa’s creative industry launched, the market kicked off with an exclusive breakfast meeting at the Lagos Continental Hotel, the Honorary Consul of Namibia to Nigeria, Mr. Justin Chuma Anosike, staff of the Namibian embassy in Nigeria and other dignitaries and industry leaders in attendance.

In honour of ACM and to kick off the inaugural edition, the U.S. Consulate in Nigeria held a private reception with industry experts in attendance to celebrate African creativity and officially launch ACM – a platform created to facilitate value exchange between Africa’s creative sector and the world. ACM’s mission is to empower creatives to scale, by providing the blueprint for establishing commercially viable and sustainable business models.

The official opening of the market was by Bright Wonder Obasi, Founder & CEO of High Definition Film Academy & Studio in a masterclass for aspiring and established filmmakers. This was shortly followed by a panel session with Nicole Ackerman (Co-Founder, ACM), Chioma Ude (Founder, Africa International Film Festival), and Nicole Jefferson (Renowned Filmmaker).

“With this market, we are creating infrastructures for more musicians, filmmakers, fashion designers, or dancers to have sustainable economic situations while doing their craft and living with their unique talents and scaling that business while taking it globally”, said Nicole Ackermann, Co-Founder, Africa Creative Market while speaking on why it was crucial to build the ACM platform.

The Grand Patron of the Africa Creative Market, the His Imperial Majesty (H.I.M), Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, OJAJA II, Ooni of Ife, during his speech at the grand breakfast organized for him and the foreign contingent attending the event, affirmed that “creativity is not isolated in any means. Through the ACM, the Ooni of Ife said he will support the development of the creative industry through various internationally agreed joint venture programs under the Africa Creative Network.

Dr. Inya Lawal, Founder, ACM, emphasised the importance of understanding one’s value and their unique talent. She further went on to discuss that it is essential to also identify one’s purpose, in life and their career industry.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Karl Hala, the General Manager, of Lagos Continental Hotel expressed his thoughts on why this platform was worthy. He said, “creativity, just like civilisation, always becomes richer and more colorful through exchanges and mutual learning from another. Such exchanges and mutual learning form an important drive for talent grooming and development, leading to increased growth in the creative industry. I am optimistic that the 2022 edition of the Africa Creative Market will be a platform of global opportunities for Africa’s creatives.”