2023: Fayose’s Loyalists Endorse  APC’s Adaramodu for Senate





Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

As the 2023 Senatorial race gathers steam in Ekiti State, loyalists of the former Governor, Ayodele Fayose, have surprisingly endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senatorial candidate in Ekiti South Senatorial District, Hon Yemi Adaramodu.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is fielding the Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation, Senator Biodun Olujimi as candidate for the coming poll.

The Fayose’s loyalists and PDP leaders took the decision yesterday in Ise-Orun and Emure local government areas of the state, saying Nigerians should begin to vote for performing individuals regardless of party affiliations .

As a mark of unflinching loyalty, the leaders endorsed the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the two PDP House of Representatives’ candidates in the federal constituencies, Mr. Akomolafe Henrich and Mrs. Jennifer Emiola.

The PDP stakeholders, at the meeting included: PDP State Auditor, Chief (Mrs) Arike Akintade, PDP State Assistant Youth Leader, Alhaji Usman Afolabi, former Chairman and Ise-Orun local government, Hon Kolawole Ropo.

Others are: former Secretary, Emure local government, Prince Oshin Adekanbi Chairmen of PDP in the 10 wards of Emure local government led by Hon Adeleke Banji, ten PDP ward Chairmen in Ise- Orun local government led by Hon. Gbenga Ojuawo, ex counsellor Tayo Alagbon, Kolawole Abegunde and good number of party members and supporters.

Addressing the gathering, the former Ise-Orun council Chairman, Hon. Ropo Kolawole, said: “We are ready to vote right in 2023. What we are craving for are people who can give the best of representations for us. Someone, who can be fair to all parties. “We are just getting it right in our politics, any political office holder not doing well must be voted out. Supporting APC’s Adaramodu is not anti-party activity on our part, but it is a vote of confidence in his leadership and performance. “

Speaking on behalf of the PDP ward Chairmen, Hons Ojuawo and Adeleke, Coordinating Ward Chairmen in Ise-Orun and Emure local governments respectively, clarified that they called the meeting to notify party leaders and members on their decision to vote Adaramodu in the next election.

He said:”We have resolved to vote for Adaramodu in the election due to what he is doing for the people in his party, we will also vote Atiku Abubakar and other PDP candidates in the federal constituency. “We have resolved to support someone that will deliver dividends of democracy to our constituents. Just as we are supporting Hon Adaramodu, some APC members are also supporting our candidates .Politics now is about who can make lives comfortable for the people. So, we have no regret about our action.”

But Olujimi, who spoke on her preparedness recently, posited that she was not rattled contesting against a House of Representatives member , Hon. Adaramodu, a member of the ruling party, saying she was not terrified by federal and state might his opponent enjoys.

She added: “APC controlled the central and state governments when I won in 2019. The people that will elect us will put us on a scale and decide who is the best to choose. Our People should know that I have served two terms in the Senate and I have the opportunity of helping the people better than someone, who is coming fresh.

“Our people should learn how to return their federal lawmakers for them to be abreast of the happenings at the Senate. The benefits these experienced Senators do to their constituencies are unquantifiable because they know how to do it. This is essential for development and that was why the constitution didn’t restrict the number of terms a senator can spend, that is a wisdom.”