WBFAfrica, Dettol Partner For Global Handwashing Day

Wellbeing Foundation Africa (WBFA) and global hygiene brand, Reckitt through its Dettol brand in Nigeria recently announced the official flag-off of the Dettol Hygiene Quest and WBFA collaboration at a Public Presentation and Launch of Partnership event in Lagos state in a strategic coincidence with the 2022 Global Handwashing Day Campaign.

WBFA is collaborating with Reckitt on its journey to reach 6 million children in Nigeria by 2025, through educating and aiding behavioural change in children’s and adolescent’s hygiene habits thereby reducing the incidence of illness and sick days from school, which will have a profound generational impact on their health, education, and development.

The event witnessed the public presentation of the merged curricula provided an opportunity for key stakeholders present including school principals, and students to review and share feedback on the merged curricula.

Speaking at the launch, WBFA’s Founder, Her Excellency, Mrs Toyin Saraki, who was represented by Dr. Franco Apiyantiede, National Programs Lead, WBFA said, “The Foundation believes in sustainability, leveraging on existing structures, ensuring sustainability in all projects we implement. We look forward to extending the partnership’s impact by collaborating with all pertinent existing structures. Over time, this collaboration will address, the hygiene and needs, sanitation across Nigeria.”

Also speaking, Head of External Communications and Partnerships, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, on behalf of the General Manager, Reckitt Sub Saharan Africa, Akbar Ali Shah, expressed the company’s optimism for the partnership.