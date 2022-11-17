  • Wednesday, 16th November, 2022

Tradefada Wins Best Crypto Exchange Platform of the Year

Business | 34 seconds ago

Nosa Alekhuogie

Tradefada, a One-Stop Cryptocurrency exchange platform, has won this year’s Best Crypto Exchange Platform at the Afritech Awards, organized by Techcastle Foundation.

Presenting the award to Tradefada, the organisers noted that Tradefada as a company, has distinguished itself in the Fintech space by offering traders the ability to buy into the crypto market through various local fiat currencies and trade on over 100 pairs of the top and most reliable crypto currencies.

Co-founder of Techcastle Foundation, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, said: “Having done our independent research, we found out that Tradefada stood out among other companies in its class. Thus, we rate the company as the Best Crypto Exchange Platform of the year 2022.”  According to him, with the burgeoning Fintech ecosystem, the Tradefada platform combines the reliability and swiftness of a web-based exchange with the convenience and portability of a mobile app. These features, he noted, are not found in some other platforms offering same services.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.