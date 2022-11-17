  • Thursday, 17th November, 2022

Three Nigerians Shot Dead in South Africa

Breaking | 10 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The federal government has revealed that three  Nigerians were shot and killed between 14th and 17th November in South Africa. 

The Consulate General of Nigeria in Johannesburg in a statement issued Friday said the killings of Nigerians in the Rainbow nation was as a result of  intra-community violence that has not been adequately managed

It said: “The Consulate General of Nigeria is saddened by the latest reports of killings of Nigerians in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

“Preliminary accounts indicate that three Nigerians were shot and killed between 14th and 17th November 2022 due to intra-community violence that has not been adequately managed. This is a source of grave concern to the Mission and well-meaning Nigerians.”

The Mission, however,  appealed for calm and restraint, while efforts were made by the High Commission, Consulate General and South African authorities to curb the violence.

 The Mission also called on religious/traditional and community leaders to bring their spiritual and moral authority to bear on current efforts towards amicable resolution of the issues. 

While commiserating with families of victims of the latest killings, the Consulate General appealed to members of the Nigerian community in Durban to eschew violence and any action that could lead to a degeneration of the current situation. 

It also urged the community  to be law-abiding and refer all disputes to relevant law-enforcement agencies for assistance. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.