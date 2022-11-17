Standard Chartered Wins Eco-Friendly Brand Campaign Award

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited was recently recognized for its continued efforts towards accelerating zero in Nigeria at the annual ECOSEA 2022 Awards.

Themed, “Only One Earth: Towards a Safer Environment,” the maiden event held at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Onikan Lagos on Wednesday, 2nd November 2022, the Bank was awarded the Eco-Friendly Brand Campaign of The Year for the Bank’s NET ZERO CAMPAIGN.

In his welcome address, the Convener of ECOSEA and Publisher of Brand Communicator, Joshua Ajayi stressed that the event is the first step in an exciting journey he believes will continue for many years into the future. He described the event as a convergence of stakeholders in environmental sustainability in both the public and private sectors, as well as development agencies in the sustainability space, he took time to highlight the goals of the annual conference.

Speaking on the award, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, Dayo Aderugbo, said, ‘We are excited about the award being presented to the Bank today. For us at Standard Chartered Bank, this award is a testament to our years of driving various initiatives and campaigns to raise awareness on the SDGs targeted at protecting the environment. We are optimistic about the impact this recognition will have on other corporate organisations yet to fully embrace accelerating to Net Zero. We believe in driving collective impact through advocacy and public-private partnerships and invite everyone to join us in our drive for a greener and healthier environment for us all. as one of the ways we remain Here for good in our communities.”

In his keynote speech, the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu who was represented by Managing Director/CEO, Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority, Olayemi Odumosu, explained that in recent times, the earth’s natural system has been struggling to keep up with man’s unending demands in terms of food provision, clean water, medicines, climate regulation and protection from extreme weather conditions.

In the same vein, respected environmentalist, and Chairman, Lekki Urban Forest and Animal Shelter Initiative (LUFASI), Desmond Majekodunmi, said, “We are in the midst of a crisis. Global warming, climate change, and the devastating loss of biodiversity are the greatest threats that humanity has ever faced.”