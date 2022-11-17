Security Beefed up as YABATECH Holds Convocation Ceremony





Funmi Ogundare

The Rector Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), Mr. Femi Omokungbe, yesterday, disclosed that the college has beefed up its security architecture with the presence of the police to complement its internal security unit in preparation of its 34th convocation ceremony scheduled to hold between November 15 and 24, 2022.

Omokungbe made this announcement against the backdrop of the September 15 shooting in the college by cult members, which led to the death of a male HND1 Graphics’ student.

Briefing journalists in Lagos on activities that were planned to mark the convocation ceremony, the rector said that the management carried out a study of how the unfortunate incident happened and found out that the bad boys came into the college in the evening.

He added that they had to partner with men of the police force at Sabo, to patrol the college between 6.30p.m. and 10p.m. every day.

“We have also been able to install 300 Closed Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras around the campus through a partnership with an organisation,” he said.

Omokungbe stated that the college would be graduating a total of 7,554 students who are of the class of 2018/2019, 2019/2020,2020/2021 academic sessions on November 24, adding that the week-long ceremony would commence with a Jumat and an inter-denominational thanksgiving service on November 18 and 20, respectively.

The convocation lecture titled “Emergence of Successful Young Entrepreneur in Current Nigerian Economy: The Place of Integrity,” would be delivered by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Lotus Bank, Mrs. Kalifat Araoye, on November 21, while the Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu, is expected as the guest of honour at the ceremony.

Omokungbe emphasised some of the college’s achievements that has continued to make advancement in ensuring academic excellence, maintaining a fairly stable academic calendar, improvement in physical infrastructure and capacity building, setting up a radio station, 89.3 FM, among others.

He, however, said that funding has been its challenge in the past five years.