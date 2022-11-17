Ronaldo to Miss Nigeria, Portugal Pre-World  Cup Clash Today

*Peseiro tasks Eagles to go all out for victory

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of tonight’s Pre-World Cup friendly between Portugal and Nigeria in Lisbon.

Sources close to the Portuguese team heading to Doha, Qatar almost immediately after playing the Super Eagles in their final warm up game, hinted last night that the want-away Manchester United forward, was having stomach bug problems.

Victor Osimhen who is perhaps, the greatest fan of Ronaldo amongst the current Nigerian players has also dropped out of the game on the ground of a fathom injury.

Despite the absence of the Portuguese superstar, Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Santos Peseiro, has tasked the three-time African champions to show guts, grit and gumption by aiming for victory over hosts Portugal.

Both countries’ A squads go for each other’s jugular at the 50,000 -capacity Estádio José Alvalade in what is the first senior international clash between them, as from7.45pmNigeria time.

“Sincerely, I am wishing that this is a FIFA World Cup group stage match, because I tell you, that is the level at which Nigeria should be playing. Even though that is not the case, our objective is to go out there and win.

“It is good that we are playing big teams. I am enamoured by that, because this is good for the team and it will sharpen the team to achieve our goal of winning the next Africa Cup of Nations. We also have the opportunity to test a number of players,” observed the Portuguese gaffer.

Peseiro has 23 players to pick from in what is perhaps his biggest test since resuming as Nigeria’s manager in the summer.

Goalkeepers Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho and Adebayo Adeleye are in Lisbon, just as defenders William Ekong, Chidozie Awaziem, Kevin Akpoguma, Calvin Bassey, Tyronne Ebuehi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ebube Duru.

In the midfield, the options are Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Frank Onyeka, Alex Iwobi and Joseph Ayodele-Aribo.

At the fore, Peseiro will be able to pick among France -based duo of Moses Simon and Terem Moffi, Belgium-based Paul Onuachu, Emmanuel Dennis, Cyriel Dessers, Ademola Lookman and Samuel Chukwueze.