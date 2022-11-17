Plateau Symbolically Cleanses Land After APC Presidential Flag-off

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos



Following Tuesday’s presidential campaign flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jos, Plateau State, thousands of indigenes of the state, yesterday, trooped out in large numbers to embark on what they described as a “symbolic cleansing” of the land having been allegedly desecrated by “the evil that visited the city in the name of a mega rally.

While it is on record that the APC had never won presidential elections in Plateau, residents, majorly youths and supporters of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), reinforced this notion when they mocked the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as they went round the Rwang Pam township stadium, venue of the APC campaign flag-off with buckets of water, mop, and soap to engage in the cleansing exercise.

They said their action was to show their disenchantment for APC and the evil the party has visited on the land in the past seven and a half years, and their commitment to voting out the party in Plateau, in next year’s elections.

Director General of Atiku Motivational Movement (AMM), Mr. Kamru Sani, told THISDAY that the action was meant to sweep away what the APC brought to the state.

He said Plateau was a stronghold of the PDP, and that was not about to change for any reason, not even with the choice of a failed governor of the state as the Director General of Tinubu/Shettima campaign.

Sani said, “We are here to sweep out all that they brought into the state, as Plateau is forever for PDP. The party is set to be on winning ways again, as it has shown that it is the true party for the state. The party will bring relief to the sufferings that citizens of the state and Nigeria have endured in the last seven years.”

Also speaking, national coordinator, PDP Youth Amendment Movement, Comrade Sadiq Mohammed Hassan, said, “The people present yesterday were not supporters of APC, but gullible hungry Nigerians hired from neighbouring states of Bauchi, Nasarawa and Kaduna.

He said the movement would protect the future of the youths in Nigeria, adding that Nigerians were witnesses to the type of leadership experienced in the last seven years, and called on Nigerians to vote PDP in 2023.

Meanwhile, Youth Coordinator of Atiku/Mutfwang Campaign organization, Mr. Hitler Pwajok said, “We are here to ensure that APC and the deceit it represents are flushed out Plateau and Nigeria.

“We remember all the promises they made to us since they started campaign in 2014, and we want them to bring their scorecard on what they were able to achieve. It was all a total deceit after all.”