PDP Confident of Victory in Sokoto, Says Former APC Guber Candidate





Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Director General of Ubandoma/Bafarawa Campaign Organisation for 2023 election, Mr. Yusuf Suleiman, has boasted that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) is confident of victory for 2023 poll.

Suleiman stated this yesterday at Giginya Hotel, Sokoto, at the party town hall meeting with the local government stakeholders.

He expressed optimism that Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal would hand over to PDP’s Governorship Candidate, Mr. Sa’aidu Umar, come May 29, 2023.

Suleiman disclosed that the party would not only win the governorship election but would also clinch all seats at the state and federal levels, including Presidential seat.

“Let me tell you, we are not going to win only the governorship seat but the 11 House of Representatives’ seats and 30 House of Assembly’s seats” he stated.

He noted that he is confident because the party fielded competent candidates for the elections.

He further disclosed that Sokoto’s electorates are with them because of tremendous achievements of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and also that the people believed that the party would uphold democratic principles.

He said that this time around PDP would win the state in a landslide.

He maintained that Sokoto has never come last when it comes to politics, hence the party would deliver its Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

He explained that Atiku is more experienced and competent than his rivals, saying that voting the former vice president would make Nigerians to reap the dividends of democracy.

Suleiman, who is the former APC’s governorship aspirant for 2023 election, said that Atiku is mentally stable unlike that of APC.

“We have a mentally stable candidate who will not say ‘God bless PD APC,’ Nigerians should examine the psychological stability of each candidate before casting their votes for him or her,” he added.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director Field Operation of the Campaign Organisation, Mr. Mughtar Maigona, urged the party members to close rank to ensure that the party would become victorious in 2023 elections.

On his part, the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the PDP, Mr. Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, enjoined the party stakeholders to go home and sell the party and its manifestoes to the electorates.

Bafarawa explained that winning an election is not a one man job, hence the need for everyone to come together to enable the party to win the 2023 elections.