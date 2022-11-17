Anambra Town Unions Leaders Back Atiku, Pledge to Work for PDP’s Victory

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja



Leaders of town unions in Idemili North and Idemili South local government areas of Anambra state have thrown their weight behind presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, pledging to work for their victory in next February polls.

Speaking under the aegis of the Association of Town Union President Generals during a meeting with Director of the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Management Committee in the state, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, the town union leaders noted that their backing for the PDP candidates was non-negotiable.

The leaders argued that an Atiku presidency will be good for the Igbo nation as he remains the only candidate who has openly stated his position on the restructuring of Nigeria.

“We are non-partisan. Our only interest is the progress of Ala Igbo and Ndigbo in Nigeria. Your promise of Atiku Abubakar restructuring Nigeria is our take home.

“If there is a true understanding that he will champion true federalism, we will be proud partners of this project and support you convincingly to deliver Anambra State to ensure his victory”, they told told Okonkwo.

Addressing the group, Okonkwo reminded them of the relationship between PDP and the Igbo nation, noting that no region of the country can on its own win the presidency.

He said the South-east will find its feet politically if it continues in the PDP and also give the bulk of its votes to Atiku in the 2023 polls, adding that the north-south-east alliance is now needed for PDP victory in 2023.

“We have contributed immensely to building PDP since 1998; we cannot abandon the party now that it is certain that we are positioned to benefit from the party if we ensure that the party gets back to power in 2023.

“We should also think of what the likes of Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Dr M.I. Okpara would do today, if they were alive, given the current political state of Igbos and the challenges facing the country at large; and take a cue from that.

“Today, the PDP’s task is to dethrone the APC in 2023. If we don’t free Nigeria from the misery and pain that the ruling APC has inflicted upon us, Nigerians won’t forgive the PDP”, Okonkwo said.

He also urged the town union leaderships to uphold the “umunna” political philosophy, which has helped the region attain political dominance in the past and to “ensure that we continue to support the PDP, not as individuals, but as region.”

He added: “Like any other person here, I would have been happier if we had succeeded in getting the PDP presidential ticket zoned to the South-east, but the reality is that presidential candidates have emerged, and amongst them, it is inevitable that Atiku-Okowa of the PDP is coasting to victory.

“ We cannot afford not to be part of the success story to enshrine our interest in them. Prevailing thoughts and emotions will not benefit our state or region politically,” Okonkwo noted.

He also reaffirmed his conviction that Atiku would fulfil all of his commitments to Nigeria and the Igbo nation stating that the politician possesses the political will to restructure Nigeria and devolve power, which has remained the primary need of the Igbo in Nigeria.

“The marginalisation of Ndigbo and the nepotism of the current government are issues that Atiku’s administration will address since Ndigbo believe in one Nigeria and all that is required is justice, fairness, and equity.

“Without a shadow of a doubt, Atiku Abubakar will be an excellent leader and bring about a political renaissance for the Ndigbo,” Okonkwo said.