Vocational Skills: Foundation Empowers 50 Kano Women





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

A non-governmental organisation, Save Life Cancer Awareness and Support Network (SALCASUN), has trained 50 women on various vocational skills, including liquid soap, petroleum jelly and mentholated products to become self-reliant.

The training, which took place at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano yesterday, gathered women from five local government areas of the state, and package of relief materials and empowerment were given to them at the end of the training.

The Founder of the Foundation, Hauwa Adamu Kakudi, said the project, which is sponsored by Trust Africa, is aimed at supporting women with entrepreneurial skills to reduce burdens and cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which affected them the most.

According to her, “The programme is mainly to provide vocational skills for women in rural areas, and it is done for six months. This is the last segment where 50 women from five local government areas are trained and empowered with skills so that they can be productive even at the comfort of their houses.

“The name of the programme is Health Education and Building Resilience to Women affected by COVID-19 in the rural areas. The 50 women are taught how to produce petroleum jelly, mentholated products, and liquid soap. These are simple things that they can produce at home and earn a living.”

Kakudi said the five local government areas are Wudil, Sumaila, Bichi, Dala and Rogo.

She also urged the women to take good advantage of the training and ensure that they train their children, neighbours and associates to alleviate the state of poverty bedeviling the country, especially women, adding that their monitoring team will go round to ensure they sustain the businesses.

One of the beneficiaries, Rukayya Sani, said she would use the training to become independent and support her husband in handling their family.

She thanked the Foundation and Trust Africa for providing the training, calling on women to ensure they get something done at home to avoid financial crises in their families.