Unity Bank Partners Firm to Empower Youths with Digital Skills

Unity Bank Plc has partnered with Kitian Training Hub, an Ibadan-based career advice and skills acquisition training centre to empower no fewer than 300 youths from Oyo State with different knowledge and skills designed to better equip beneficiaries to make career advancement.

The Bank said it is providing the support for sponsoring the youth training programme at the Kitian Trainning Hub set up to facilitate technical and vocational courses and thus drive digital skills acquisition among Nigerian youths and prepare them for job opportunities in the bourgeoning technology sector.

The bank in a statement noted that the fully-funded, “Skill Up” training programme focused on both digital and non-digital skills training, including graphics design, web design, UI/UX design, fashion design, domestic electrical installations, MS Word suite and data analytics.

Head of Retail & SME Banking, Unity Bank, Dr. Opeyemi, stated: “The Bank recognises that technology and innovation form the bedrock of the workforce that can take on the future, which is why we keep collaborating with relevant institutions that are moving in this direction.

“If you look at Unity Bank’s strategic initiatives and collaborations over the past few years, from corpreneurship, which is for fresh graduates; to a partnership with the blue economy, and then to the most recent partnership with Alternate School Africa for female software engineers, you would realise the pattern of the Bank’s intervention and commitment to the society, especially to the youths: that buttresses what the Bank stands for.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Kitian Training Hub, Mrs. Taiwo Oshunniyi, commended the Bank for the partnership, stating that the partnership has helped the Hub to meet its objective of closing the widening skill gap within the economy.

Oshunniyi said, “We appreciate all our partners, especially Unity Bank Plc. The training should fill some unemployment gaps. Some of our students picked courses in which they already have an interest, and with the knowledge, they will gain here, they will enhance their skills and even provide employment for other people.”