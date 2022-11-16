Provost Lauds FG’s Intervention on Umunze College Road

The Provost, Federal College of Education (Technical) Umunze, Anambra State, Dr. Tessy Okoli, has commended the federal government for the ongoing construction of internal road in the college. She said the construction of drainage channels and asphalting of Dr. Alex Ekwueme/Igwe Ugochukwu Road has brought relief to staff and students, who had suffered the pains of deplorable roads for decades.



Okoli stated this while supervising the construction work with members of her management team.



She said the intervention of the federal government on the road has brought joy to staff and students of the college, and expressed confidence that other parts of the internal road would be completed in due time.



She said the ongoing construction of the internal network of roads and proper channelling of the drainage system in the college would improve the drainage system, and checkmate the impact of seasonal flooding in the area.

“Since the inception of academic activities in this college in 1990, poor access road has remained a key challenge. The college main access road was in such a dilapidated state until the federal government came to our rescue last year. While we were still celebrating the re-construction of the road, the box culvert that linked the road collapsed and divided the road apart. At the moment, we are using an alternative route which needs urgent attention. The federal government has been supportive and we are hopeful that the roads would receive the desired attention,” she added.



Staff and students were in high spirit when the contractor commenced the construction of first phase of the internal road under Lot 1 of the 2022 Capital Project. Students commended the federal government for the intervention, and expressed hope that the internal roads of the college would be completed to give the institution a befitting look.

One of the students, Ikenna Okeke, said the college has maintained an excellent academic tradition among other colleges. He said the college was rated the best among colleges of education in an assessment exercise by SERVICOM in 2019.

Miss Chukwudi Mmesoma, a student of the School of Business Education thanked the government and the college management for the infrastructural uplift of the institution. She said the ongoing construction of the internal road would enhance movement on campus.