Nigerian Universities Capable of Solving Nation’s Challenges, Says McPherson Varsity VC





Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Vice Chancellor, McPherson University, Prof. Francis Igbasan, yesterday said Nigerian universities are capable of providing solutions to the various challenges facing the country, saying what it needed is attitudinal change on the part of the society.

Igbasan, who addressed journalists yesterday at a press conference on the programmes for the seventh convocation ceremony of the institution located at Seriki Sotayo, said the country is not deriving the maximum benefits from the universities because there is no meaningful relationship between town and the gown.

He maintained that the universities are institutions for research that provide solutions to any problem facing individual or the society, stating that by getting it right as it is done in saner clime, “our universities would be harbingers of solutions to the challenges facing the country.”

According to him, “We have experts in various fields in our universities, but our people will not go there to seek advice or way out whenever they are having challenges. As a farmer in Nigeria, if you have a challenge in your farming activities, the first place you need to go is the university because their experts might have just come up with a research work that can be of a good help in solving your problem.

“It so sad that today, our people neglect the right places to go in search of solutions to their problems. What I think we are lacking is the attitude to do things properly, it is only when we inculcate the ability to do things right that this country can move forward as a nation. Our problem in the country is that town and gown relationship is lacking.”

He noted that the university, which was established 10 years ago, has continued to impact its immediate community positively through its Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) in areas such as health centre upgrade and community outreach, stating that over 3,000 families are permanently making use of its health centre till date.

The vice chancellor, while speaking on the convocation ceremony, said it would include the investiture of the third Chancellor of the university, Dr. Mutiu Sunmonu; the conferment of honorary degree, award of first degrees and presentation of prizes

He disclosed that 107 students would be graduating out of which 10 of them bagged first class; 57 made second class upper, while 32 came out with second class lower and the rest third class.

“We don’t just turn out students, we admit and produce quality students, and with the level of education giving to them, as far as our institution is concerned, we are proud of our products. We have conducive environment for teaching and learning, as there is electricity and internet facilities while our students are morally and academically sound,” he said.