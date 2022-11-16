Aribisogan Emerges Ekiti Assembly Speaker

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly have elected the Lawmaker Representing Ikole Constituency 1, Hon. Gboyega Aribisogan, as its new Speaker of the House.

Aribisogan, a native of Ijesa-Isu Ekiti, was unanimously elected to replace the former occupant of the position, Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, who died of heart attack on October 19, 2022.

He is from the Ekiti North Senatorial District of Ekiti State and former ally of the former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

In an election conducted at the plenary yesterday, Aribisogan polled a total of 15 votes to defeat Hon. Olubunmi Adelugba, representing Emure Constituency, who garnered 10.

The assembly has a full complement of 26 lawmakers, but only 25 voted due to Afuye’s demise.

Aribisogan was nominated by Hon Tajudeen Akingbolu, Ekiti West 1 and seconded by Hon Adegoke Olajide, Efon Constituency.

After being sworn-in by the Clerk of the House, Mr. Tola Esan, the new Speaker, expressed gratitude to his colleagues for the confidence reposed in him.

Aribisogan said: I will discharge my duties to the best of my ability. I will protect the constitution of the country and the standing rules of the House of Assembly. This is a call to service. I will remain committed to duty.”

Until his election as Speaker of the state assembly, Aribisogan was the leader of Government Business and a second, having first been elected.