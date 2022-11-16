Abdullahi: My Big Agenda is to Proffer New Solutions to Nigeria’s Challenges in Senate

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Former Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, who is also the Kwara Central Senatorial Candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party(PDP) for 2023 polls, has said that his agenda on “Big Ideas” if elected into the senate is to have a new strategy that would proffer solutions to the various challenges facing the country.

Abdullahi stated this in Ilorin yesterday while speaking on a local radio station tagged “Oro Ilu” on his senatorial ambition.

He said: “My ‘Big Ideas’ agenda bother on new strategy that would add values to the nation’s polity.

“When you are doing something every time and there is no result then it becomes necessary to fashioning out another way that will bring much positive intentions for overall growth of the society.

“See what Nigeria is passing through on insecurity, economic downturn, ASUU issue, among others. So, there is need to devolve new moves that would address these issues in order to bring much expected socio wellbeing to the people of the country.

“And I want to say that if elected into the Senate, all these ‘Big Ideas’ will be used to change the fortune of the nation for the overall benefit of the people of thi country.”

Abdullahi added that “the main concern of the next senate is to rescue the nation because the present administration in the country has ruined the nation.

He noted that the next Senate needed people with good exposures and not those that lacked experience because the Senate is not for mediocre.

Abdullahi promised his senatorial district good and effective representation and assured that he would do everything to bring representation to the doorsteps of the populace.

He said that the people of the senatorial deserved good representation and this would be pursued to the latter if elected come next election.

Abdullahi, therefore, called on the electorates to vote for the PDP candidates.