2023 Budget: Senate Panels Get Friday Deadline to Submit Reports 

*Appropriation panel threatens eering committees

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate Committee on Appropriation on Wednesday, gave chairmen of the various standing committees who had yet to submit the report of the 2023 budgets of the ministries, departments and agencies covered by their oversight activities to do so or risked appropriate sanctions.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Senator Barau Jibrin, stated this at the resumption of the Senate in plenary.

