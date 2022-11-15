Talented Producer, Niphkeys continues defining Nigerian sound with his top class productions

Music producer cum sound engineer, Adebajo Oluwanifemi Adebanjo also known as Niphkeys, a graduate of soil science and land management from the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) is changing the narrative one hit at a time.

For Niphkeys, the music studio became his fertile soil even while he was an undergraduate which continued post-graduation. With the deftness of a skilled farmer, he plants beats influenced by different genres of music. His beats which is sought-after by some of Nigeria’s biggest talents has germinated into a rich harvest of some the biggest music hits that has ruled the airwaves since 2020.

The Nigerian record producer, sound engineer and songwriter first caught attention in 2020 when he produced the hit single Koleyewon by Naira Marley and Kilofeshe by Zinoleesky. From then on, there has been no stopping the multi-talented producer.

He has worked with a slew of artistes namely Asake, Zlatan Ibile, Lyta, Zinolesky, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Omah Lay, Reekardo Banks, Lil Kesh, Bella Shmurda and Mohbad among others. In August, Turntable’s Industry Digest journal rated him as number one with a cumulative streaming of 347.83 million in a list of top 20 producers.

In a chat, he disclosed, “I have always wanted to do music even when I was in the university. My parents believe so much in my education so there was no way I could escape going to the University. But while in the university I had a studio where I improved on my skill and produced music for up and coming artistes.”

“I was 16 when I started learning the piano back in church and I started music production at the age of 22. I was just doing it for my passion for music with the dream of becoming one of the biggest musicians in the world,” he recalls.

Niphkeys grew up in Alagbado, Lagos State where he spent his formative years although he hails from Odogbolu, Ogun State. The second of three children, he learnt the piano at 16 but it would take six years longer at the age of 22 for him to make his first production.

Niphkeys has evolved from music production to churn out own singles such as Blessings featuring Zinolesky and Man Of The Year featuring Reekardo Banks. He has plans to do more by releasing a body of work.