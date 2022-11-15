Saraki: G-5 Governors’ Crisis With PDP, Atiku over Soon

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin



Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, said the current political differences between the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and G-5 governors of the party, spearheaded by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, would soon be resolved.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State capital on the sidelines of 10th year remembrance of his late father and former Senate Leader, Dr. Olusola Saraki, the former governor of the state stated that, “We will surprise Nigerians and we are going to work together to better the lot of Nigerians. We will surprise Nigerians. This is because we all think about what is good for this country.

“Look at the poverty that is on the street. Look at how governance has not gone well. We will put Nigerians first, because Nigerians want PDP back in power. The little differences between Governor Wike and Alhaji Abubakar, we will resolve them and at the end of the day, whether it is Wike or others, all of us in PDP want a better Nigeria.”

Recounting the memorable time with his late father, Saraki said, “It was the time he was convincing me to go into politics. It was not easy. In fact, it was a battle. I resisted it. But today, I can see that the greatest satisfaction in life is to see people progress.

“The only thing we can do as his children is to sustain his legacy of making sure lives of the people are better as well as stand for the truth. Though it is not easy to stand for the truth, I am out to stand for a better Kwara.”

Other dignitaries at the fidau prayers held at Ilorin Central Mosque, included Minister of State, Mine and Steel Development, Senator Gbemisola Saraki; ex-Kwara State governor, AbdulFatah Ahmed; former PDP national chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje; and former youth and sports minister, Bolaji Abdullahi.

Others were Senator Rafiu Ibrahim, ex-minister of transportation, Hon Bio Ibrahim, ex-speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Prof Ali Ahmad, state PDP chairman, Hon Babatunde Mohammed, Senator Saraki’s wife, Toyin; 2023 governorship candidate and his deputy, Alhaji Shuaib Yaman Abdullahi and Hon Gbenga Makanjuola, among others.