Oyebanji Appoints Eight  Special Advisers

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti



As part of efforts to position his administration for excellent service delivery, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has appointed eight special advisers(SAs), to play some strategic roles in the government.

Among them is the former Ekiti State Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria(CAN) and All Progressives Congress(APC), Chief Jide Awe.

Similarly, the Chief Press Secretary(CPS) to Oyebanji, Mr. Yinka Oyebode, was also elevated to the SA status.

The appointments were contained in a statement signed by Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti, yesterday.

Those appointed and their portfolios, according to the statement are: Mr. Niyi Adebayo (Budget, Economic Planning and Performance Management), Mrs Tayo Adeola (Investment, Trade and industry); Mr Ebenezer Boluwade (Agriculture and Food Security).

Others include: Dr. Kofoworola Aderiye (Education, Science and Technology); Chief Awe (Political and Inter Party Affairs); Architect Tope Ogunleye (Bureau of Special Project); Mr. Seun Fakuade (Governance, Reforms and Innovation); and Mr Oyebode (Media and Strategy/ CPS).

Governor Oyebanji urged the new appointees to see their appointments as an opportunity to contribute their time, talent and expertise to the overall development of the state.

Meanwhile, Brigadier-General Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd) has been re-appointed as Security Adviser to the Governor with immediate effect.

He served in the same position under the immediate past administration of Dr Kayode Fayemi.

The new Special Advisers will be sworn in on Friday, November 18, 2022.