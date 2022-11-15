Osimhen Skips Portugal Friendly, Dessers Recalled

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has skipped Thursday’s international friendly between Portugal and Nigeria in Lisbon. This A-list game is the first of such for the three-time African champions who were stopped from qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar by Ghana last March in Abuja.

Osimhen who led Napoli to a 3-2 defeat of Udinese to stretch their Serie A winning run to 11 matches in their final game before the World Cup break, played all 90 minutes with no injury of any sort.

Unbelievably, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday gleefully announced Osimhen’s substitution in the clash with Portugal on its Twitter handle late yesterday on the account of a bogus injury.

“Nigeria friendly: Chidozie Awaziem replaces injured Olisa Ndah

While Cyriel Dessers replaces injured Victor Osimhen,” was how the NFF informed Nigerian fans of Osimhen’s absence from the match in Lisbon.

This is the second big friendly that Osimhen will be missing since returning to the team after similarly absenting himself from the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon due to his facial injury.

Osimhen is believed to be dancing to the script of Napoli President, Aurelio De Laurentiis who does not want his star player playing and getting injured in international duties for his fatherland.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce star, Bright Osayi-Samuel, has arrived the Super Eagles camp in Lisbon ahead of the friendly against Portugal.

Osayi-Samuel is set to make his debut for the Super Eagles after he was named in the 23-man squad for the game by head coach, Jose Peseiro.

Nineteen players trained yesterday evening ahead of the friendly. Those on ground for the evening session include; Moses Simon, Adebayo Adeleye, William Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi, Bruno Onyemaechi, Kevin Akpoguma, Oghenekaro Etebo and Chidiebube Duru.

Others include; Emmanuel Dennis, Paul Onuachu, Ademola Lookman, Calvin Bassey, Joe Aribo, Tyrone Ebuehi, Frank Onyeka, Terem Moffi, Chidozie Awaziem and Bright Osayi- Samuel.