Ondo Lawmakers Resume Sitting after Seven-week Recess

Fidelis David in Akure

After seven weeks of recess, members of the Ondo State House of Assembly will today resume sitting.

A statement made available to journalists yesterday by the Clerk of the House, Benjamin Jayeola, stated that the resumption is at the instance of the Speaker of the House, David Oleyelogun, calling all the state House of Assembly members to resume after close to two months of recess.

The statement reads: “This is to inform the general public, especially the Honourable Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly that all Honourable members will resume back to work on Wednesday, 16th November 2022. Plenary sitting is expected to hold on same day. Mr Speaker directed all the 26 Honourable Members of the Ondo State House of Assembly to attend tomorrow’s sitting”.

The statement also added that the sittings will hold at the State Assembly complex while the lawmakers are expected to attend to state assignments during the plenary.

It was however, gathered that some members of the Assembly members had been reporting in their office in preparation for the commencement of plenary.

An official of the House said: ”though the House of Assembly has not resumed officially but while the Assembly is in recess, other legislative activities were going on. The plenary is the only one that people outside see, so they have been working even while on recess.”